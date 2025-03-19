Kolkata airport upgrades firefighting fleet with three high-speed airfield crash fire tenders

Three new airfield crash fire tenders (ACFTs) have been commissioned at Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, an official said.

The fire tenders were commissioned by airport director Pravat Ranjan Beuria on Tuesday in the presence of other AAI officials.

The state-of-the-art fire fighting vehicles, manufactured in Dubai in UAE, are capable of reaching a speed of zero to 80 kmph in less than 35 seconds with a gross weight of 39 tonnes, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) official said.

The water capacity of each ACFT is 10,000 litres, along with a foam capacity of 1,300 litres and 250 kg of dry chemical powder (DCP) to effectively extinguish significant fires involving jet fuel, he said.

"The airport now has a total of eight fire tenders with the commissioning of the three new vehicles," Beuria said.

With the induction of three new 6x6 configuration vehicles, the airport is now equipped with specialised, high-performance trucks designed for rapid response and effective suppression of fires involving aircraft and airport facilities, the AAI said in a statement.

The 6x6 configuration means that these vehicles have three axles. This means that all the wheels can be driven since all the axles are powered, another official official said.

