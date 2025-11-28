Pothole peril plagues Alaktika, Greenwood Sonata 

Every time residents of Alaktika Housing Complex and Greenwood Sonata in Action Area IID drive out of their premises, they do so with a prayer on their lips for the well-being of both themselves and their vehicles. Every road leading out of the area is full of craters that can break a four-wheeler’s axle or overturn any inexperienced biker.

“The roads in the area started deteriorating from a year ago and their condition has rapidly worsened after last monsoon. We have written several times to the Newtown Kolkata Development Authority but nothing has been done,” said Aurobindo Adhikary, president of Alaktika Housing Complex, showing The Telegraph Salt Lake around on foot on Wednesday.

What makes matters worse, he pointed out, were the garages that have cropped up opposite their complex. “The cars they repair are left parked on both sides. Drivers of some City Centre 2 shoppers also prefer to park here to avoid parking fees. This narrows the carriageway, leaving little space for drivers to manoeuvre around the gaping potholes,” he pointed out.

In the morning, when City Centre 2 shoppers are yet to arrive in numbers, there are Sufal Bangla sellers occupying space outside the boundary wall with their baskets of products. “The end result is the same narrowed and challenging carriageway,” said Anup Nandy, a Board member.

Another resident, Arpan Pal, points to the risk being aggravated by a couple of malfunctioning streetlights on the stretch, which makes the potholes difficult to spot at night.

The latest intimation to be sent by the residents is one dated October 21, addressed to NKDA’s new chairman Sovan Chatterjee.

Paritosh Bag, who sells singara-kochuri from a roadside stall on Street 674, has seen several motorcyclists turn turtle. “After a shower, water accumulates in the potholes, and every time a vehicle slips into one, dirty water is sprayed over passersby as well,” he complained.

An NKDA official has promised to look into the matter. “We keep floating tenders. Whether one has been done so already for work on this stretch will have to be checked,” the official said.

