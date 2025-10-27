Kali Puja immersion procession brawl: Two arrested for Nagerbazar immolation incident

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the incident of dousing a man with petrol and setting him ablaze at Nagerbazar.

Ranjit Karmakar, a resident of Nagerbazar Bediapara, was allegedly doused with petrol and then was set ablaze with a matchstick last Wednesday after he had participated in a Kali Puja immersion procession.

Police said Karmakar’s statement has been recorded, and during the investigation, raids were conducted at various places.

“Susanta Das was arrested from Naihati area and Sumon Banerjee was arrested from Baranagar on Sunday. Das was arrested early on Sunday and was produced before the court. He has been remanded to police custody for 10 days. Banerjee was arrested late on Sunday and would be produced before the court on Monday,” an officer of Barrackpore Police Commissionerate said.

Some of the locals said that Das is close to Mrinmoy Das, Trinamool Congress councillor of Ward 11 of South Dum Dum Municipality.

The police said efforts were being made to arrest the remaining accused person.

Karmakar, 45, and a father of two, received burn injuries on his back and has been admitted to a hospital with critical injuries.

His wife said on Thursday that he had returned home after participating in an immersion procession on Wednesday and minutes later he went out to meet some of the neighbours who were outside.

“We are not sure what exactly happened. All of them were in an intoxicated state. All of them were in an intoxicated state when someone doused my husband with petrol and another lit a

matchstick,” said Karmakar’s wife.

Karmakar had returned home without realising that his skin on the back had been peeled off.

His family alleged that the men who did it were close to a ruling party leader in the locality. However the councillor had claimed that the incident happened when fuel was

being taken out of one two-wheeler to refill another two-wheeler which had run out of fuel.