MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 19 February 2025

Jobs scam: Calcutta High Court grants bail to prime accused Sujay Krishna Bhadra

'The accused, after being released from jail, will have to stay at his Behala residence. Except doctors and his counsel no one will be allowed to meet him,' states the order

Monalisa Chaudhuri Published 19.02.25, 06:59 AM
Calcutta High Court

Calcutta High Court File image

The high court on Tuesday granted bail to one of the key accused in the alleged school jobs scam case.

Sujay Krishna Bhadra, also referred to as “Kalighat-er Kaku” (uncle from Kalighat), was granted bail till March 31 on “health grounds” by the division bench of Justice Arijit Banerjee and Justice Apurba Kumar.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The accused, after being released from jail, will have to stay at his Behala residence. Except doctors and his counsel no one will be allowed to meet him,” the order states.

The court also ordered Bhadra to provide his phone numbers to the CBI. The investigating agency will have the right to monitor his phones.

The bench directed the CBI, which is probing the recruitment irregularities, to keep a constant watch on Bhadra after he is released.

A week ago, the CBI finally managed to collect Bhadra’s voice samples so they could be matched with a voice clip obtained by the central agency.

On Tuesday, the CBI obtained the voice sample of another accused, former Trinamool Congress youth leader Kuntal Ghosh. It was recorded in a magistrate’s chamber.

Though Bhadra’s interim bail is till March 31, the next hearing has been fixed on March 20.

Bhadra had earlier obtained bail in a case initiated by the Enforcement Directorate, probing the money trail in the corruption charges.

RELATED TOPICS

Sujay Krishna Bhadra Calcutta High Court Bengal School Job Scam
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

The EC cat & mouse: Supreme Court 'priority' eye on beat-the-clock pick Gyanesh Kumar

Rahul had presented a dissent note on the appointment of the CEC before the Supreme Court could take up the pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the 2023 law
Mamata Banerjee.
Quote left Quote right

Had PM Modi taken responsibility, the deportees from US could have returned with dignity

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT