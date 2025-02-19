Jobs scam: Calcutta High Court grants bail to prime accused Sujay Krishna Bhadra

The high court on Tuesday granted bail to one of the key accused in the alleged school jobs scam case.

Sujay Krishna Bhadra, also referred to as “Kalighat-er Kaku” (uncle from Kalighat), was granted bail till March 31 on “health grounds” by the division bench of Justice Arijit Banerjee and Justice Apurba Kumar.

“The accused, after being released from jail, will have to stay at his Behala residence. Except doctors and his counsel no one will be allowed to meet him,” the order states.

The court also ordered Bhadra to provide his phone numbers to the CBI. The investigating agency will have the right to monitor his phones.

The bench directed the CBI, which is probing the recruitment irregularities, to keep a constant watch on Bhadra after he is released.

A week ago, the CBI finally managed to collect Bhadra’s voice samples so they could be matched with a voice clip obtained by the central agency.

On Tuesday, the CBI obtained the voice sample of another accused, former Trinamool Congress youth leader Kuntal Ghosh. It was recorded in a magistrate’s chamber.

Though Bhadra’s interim bail is till March 31, the next hearing has been fixed on March 20.

Bhadra had earlier obtained bail in a case initiated by the Enforcement Directorate, probing the money trail in the corruption charges.