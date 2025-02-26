Jadavpur University to not allow students’ fests on campus during school board examinations

Jadavpur University has decided not to allow students’ fests on campus during school board examinations.

Residents staying on the campus had alleged that fests with blaring noise hampered preparations for their sons and daughters writing the board examinations, usually held between February and April.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even residents staying adjacent to the campus had complained to the JU authorities about their sound hazards, said a JU official.

The fests could be held after the exams are over, he added.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the students’ welfare board on Tuesday.

“The sound limit must be maintained during board examinations. The restrictions that are applicable across the state have to be implemented at JU as well,” JU’s officiating vice-chancellor Bhaskar Gupta told The Telegraph.

A committee has been constituted to decide the sound limit for fests at other times and whether sound boxes can be used after 10pm.

The welfare board has also decided that the terrace doors of the first-year hostels on the campus will be closed by 10pm.

Some first-year students last week allegedly smashed the gates and CCTV cameras of the two first-year hostels to protest the decision to close the doors of the terrace and the gates of the hostel by 10pm.