Jadavpur University lodge FIR against security guard for students' union room vandalisation

Jadavpur University has lodged an FIR against one of its security guards for allegedly ransacking a students' union room in the faculty of engineering and technology.

The employee had allegedly circulated a message on a WhatsApp group celebrating the ransacking on Wednesday.

The students got hold of the purported WhatsApp chat and wrote to the university authorities, demanding that an FIR be lodged against the non-teaching employee.

The JU acting registrar lodged the FIR at Jadavpur police station on Thursday evening.

A member of the students' union said the security guard was a member of the pro-Trinamool Siksha Bandhu Samity, a platform of non-teaching employees.

"The WhatsApp chat that we accessed clearly suggested his involvement. We believe that the Siksha Bandhu Samity was involved in the ransacking....," the student said.