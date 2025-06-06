MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 06 June 2025

Jadavpur University lodge FIR against security guard for students' union room vandalisation

The employee had allegedly circulated a message on a WhatsApp group celebrating the ransacking on Wednesday

Subhankar Chowdhury Published 06.06.25, 09:48 AM
Jadavpur University

Jadavpur University

Jadavpur University has lodged an FIR against one of its security guards for allegedly ransacking a students' union room in the faculty of engineering and technology.

The employee had allegedly circulated a message on a WhatsApp group celebrating the ransacking on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The students got hold of the purported WhatsApp chat and wrote to the university authorities, demanding that an FIR be lodged against the non-teaching employee.

The JU acting registrar lodged the FIR at Jadavpur police station on Thursday evening.

A member of the students' union said the security guard was a member of the pro-Trinamool Siksha Bandhu Samity, a platform of non-teaching employees.

"The WhatsApp chat that we accessed clearly suggested his involvement. We believe that the Siksha Bandhu Samity was involved in the ransacking....," the student said.

RELATED TOPICS

Vandalism Security Guards FIR Jadavpur University
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru stampede: HC restrains police from taking coercive action on KSCA officials

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) President Raghuram Bhat, Secretary A Shankar, and Treasurer E S Jayaram approached the court seeking to quash the FIR filed against them
Students holding Tricolours wait at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Railway Station ahead of the inauguration of Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat service by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Katra Photo Icon
Quote left Quote right

This isn’t just a bridge. It is a symbol of India’s resolve. We deliver and transform

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT