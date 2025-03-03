Interview waiver pleas before US visa rule tweak turned down; Axe on Dropbox shortcut causes inconvenience to travellers

Several Calcuttans, who applied for the US visa interview waiver before February 10, when the authorities changed the eligibility criteria for the facility, alleged that they have been denied the waiver.

Since February 10, the visa interview waiver, known as the “dropbox”, is no longer allowed for applicants if it involves a change in visa category. For example, an Indian student in the US transitioning from an F1 student visa to an H1B work visa would no longer be able to use the dropbox facility for the process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, the US department of state has reduced the eligibility for the dropbox service.

Previously, applicants whose visas expired up to 48 months ago were eligible for the facility. This has been cut to just 12 months, the same time frame that existed before the pandemic.

Under the revised guidelines, the dropbox facility is now only available to applicants renewing a visa in the same nonimmigrant category, provided the visa has expired within the past 12 months.

A woman in her 60s had applied for the dropbox facility on February 4 and was supposed to drop her passport on February 25 to renew her US visa. In the dropbox facility, applicants need to appear for a fresh interview for the renewal of US visa.

“When I went to the visa office, I was told that the dropbox facility is not applicable for me since the visa had expired more than 12 months back,” said the woman, who had planned to visit her relatives in the US.

“When I pointed out that my application was filed before the notification was issued on February 10, the official said they could do nothing as the rules have changed,” she said.

The woman will have to take a date for the visa interview and biometrics, which, she said, was not available before May 2026.

A couple who faced the same problem had applied for the same facility on February 6 and got an appointment to submit the passport on March 28.

“They will have to take a fresh date for the visa interview and biometrics,” said their travel agent.

Both had paid around ₹16,000 for the dropbox facility.

The travel agent enquired with the visa office and found that their interview waiver facility would not be accepted either.

Metro had earlier written how people are being inconvenienced because of the tweak in rules and several pre-scheduled appointments were abruptly cancelled. People whose visas expired more than a year but less than four years ago now face a long wait time for a visa interview slot.

Applicants are also restricted to renewing visas within the same category they previously held, a significant shift from the earlier policy, which allowed applicants to switch categories. The new rule affects those seeking H1, H4, or B1/B2 visas.

Elizabeth Lee, public affairs officer of the US Consulate-General Calcutta, said: “We understand that this change may affect some travellers’ plans. Given our laser focus on national and border security, we are working diligently to ensure an efficient, smooth, and effective visa process that protects America’s security. The Department of State is committed to upholding the highest standards of national security and public safety through our visa process.”

A travel agents’ association has written to the US consulate, requesting the authorities to consider dropbox eligibility for applicants who had paid for the facility before February 10.

“....This sudden modification has caused significant inconvenience to travellers who had planned their journeys based on the earlier eligibility criteria. Many applicants, including professionals, students, and individuals with urgent personal commitments, are now unable to proceed with their travel plans to the US due to this unexpected change,” wrote Anil Punjabi, national committee member, Travel Agents Federation of India (East India).

“Furthermore, several applicants who had already paid the visa fee and secured drop box appointments for late February and early March are now being denied access to the facility, despite having made their payments before the waiver rule change.

“This has resulted in financial losses, disruptions to travel itineraries, and undue stress for applicants who had relied on the previous guidelines,” he wrote.

“We are hoping that the US consulate will consider granting the waiver to all applicants who had made their visa payments before February 10, 2025. This would not only provide much-needed relief to affected travelers but also uphold the trust and confidence that applicants place in the US visa system,” Punjabi said on Saturday.