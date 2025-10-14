Experts: Shift focus from conduct to crime, ‘curbing women’s freedom isn’t safety’

The alleged gang rape of a medical student in Durgapur and chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s advice that women should not be allowed to leave campus at night have triggered outrage. While many working in the field of gender rights slammed the comment as regressive, some emphasised the importance of situational awareness — regardless of gender.

Mamata had said on Sunday: “How she came out in the night at 12.30? It happened as far as I know in the forest area,” referring to the survivor’s movements before the alleged assault.

The remark sparked an immediate backlash from civil society, rights activists, and mental health professionals.

Psychiatrist Rima Mukherji, speaking to Metro, stressed the need for awareness of one’s surroundings, without making it a gender issue. “Safety is a concern for everybody, not just women. One has to exercise caution, especially in isolated, ill-lit places where help may not be easily available,” Mukherji said. “Such places can be sites not just for sexual crimes but also for homicide, stabbing, or other violent acts.”

“Whether one is alone or with family, male or female, old or young, everyone should be vigilant. It’s better not to take risks,” she said.

Many women’s rights advocates have questioned the direction of public discourse every time a woman is assaulted. “Why is it about the

woman’s behaviour or what might have provoked the attack?” asked psychotherapist Farishta Dastur Mukerji. The conversation needs to stop centring around what the woman did or didn’t do, she said.

The survivor in the Durgapur case was allegedly dragged to a nearby forest and gang-raped by a group of men. A friend who was with her at the time has been detained by police for questioning. So far, five of the accused have been arrested.

This is not the first time Mamata’s response to a crime against a woman has triggered criticism. After the rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, her government had issued a notification advising state-run hospitals to avoid assigning night shifts to women doctors. The move was slammed as misogynistic and one that would limit women’s professional growth.

Urmi Basu, a social worker who works closely with adolescents and young girls, said “victim-blaming has become a standard practice.”

“We’ve had a woman chief minister for over a decade, and it’s disappointing. We are empowering girls on one hand and telling them they can’t step out on the other,” Basu said.

Adviser to the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Ananya Chakraborti, said: “The chief minister has done her job. The suspects have been arrested, and she has stood by the girl. I believe that women have the right to move any time, anywhere, but we must also recognise that the state cannot prevent every crime.”

Whether it’s marital rape or other serious crimes, it’s not always possible for the state or law enforcement to prevent them entirely, she added. “How can anyone

prevent marital rape?” she said.

Psychotherapist Dastur Mukerji said: “Being aware of your surroundings is important because every environment presents its own challenges. One has to assess whether they are equipped to deal with whatever may come their way.”

A social scientist agreed that circumstances must be considered, but cautioned that attempts to curb women’s mobility can be dangerous. For instance, a doctor might need to urgently treat a neighbour or issue a death certificate — situations that are often unavoidable, she said.

“If we live in a society where women journalists are barred from meetings without significant protest, what’s to stop someone from saying that women doctors shouldn’t step out to treat patients? That is dangerous,” she added.

The Women’s Transqueer Unity Platform has organised a Reclaim the Night protest at Jadavpur’s 8B bus stand on Tuesday. “Keeping women indoors may offer safety, but that’s not the safety we want,” said Mahasweta Samajdar, a member of the group. “We want our roads and public spaces to be safe.”

Home, however, is not always a safe space either. According to a 2024 UN report on gender-related killings, 60% of the 85,000 women and girls killed by men worldwide in 2023 were at the hands of a partner or family member. The report estimated that around 140 women and girls were killed every day by someone close to them.