IIM Calcutta ranks eighth globally, first in India in QS Executive MBA International Trade Rankings

The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM-C) has entered the top 10 globally in the QS International Trade Rankings 2026 for Executive MBAs, securing the eighth position worldwide and first in India, the institute said on Wednesday.

The ranking assesses institutions based on factors such as trade programme content, graduate outcomes, industry engagement, innovative teaching and academic reputation.

IIM-C notched up an overall score of 78.3.

The rankings are based on the QS International Trade Rankings 2026, which is a separate list from the standard MBA or Executive MBA rankings.

IIM (C)'s eight position highlights its significant rise in international trade education for executive programmes, the institute said.

This specialised ranking highlights schools that best prepare students for global trade and management.

The QS International Trade ranking differs from the more general Global Executive MBA ranking.

Sumanta Basu, dean of development and external relations, said, "It is encouraging to see that IIM Calcutta's Executive MBA Program has been placed eighth in the world in the QS International Trade Rankings 2026. This demonstrates that our students are prepared for the global trend and that the curriculum of the IIM Calcutta program is in line with the domain's current needs."

