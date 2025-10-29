MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 29 October 2025

IIM Calcutta ranks eighth globally, first in India in QS Executive MBA International Trade Rankings

The ranking assesses institutions based on factors such as trade programme content, graduate outcomes, industry engagement, innovative teaching and academic reputation

PTI Published 29.10.25, 09:40 PM
Indian Institute of Management Calcutta

Indian Institute of Management Calcutta Wikipedia

The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM-C) has entered the top 10 globally in the QS International Trade Rankings 2026 for Executive MBAs, securing the eighth position worldwide and first in India, the institute said on Wednesday.

The ranking assesses institutions based on factors such as trade programme content, graduate outcomes, industry engagement, innovative teaching and academic reputation.

ADVERTISEMENT

IIM-C notched up an overall score of 78.3.

Also Read

The rankings are based on the QS International Trade Rankings 2026, which is a separate list from the standard MBA or Executive MBA rankings.

IIM (C)'s eight position highlights its significant rise in international trade education for executive programmes, the institute said.

This specialised ranking highlights schools that best prepare students for global trade and management.

The QS International Trade ranking differs from the more general Global Executive MBA ranking.

Sumanta Basu, dean of development and external relations, said, "It is encouraging to see that IIM Calcutta's Executive MBA Program has been placed eighth in the world in the QS International Trade Rankings 2026. This demonstrates that our students are prepared for the global trend and that the curriculum of the IIM Calcutta program is in line with the domain's current needs."

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Academics Students
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Failure foretold: Despite crores spent on cloud seeding, Delhi remains smothered by smog

Experiment to bring rain costs Rs 3.2 crore, but experts warn drizzles won’t help the National Capital Region’s choking pollution
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee takes oath as a member of the House during the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 25, 2024.
Quote left Quote right

Next time local BJP leaders come to your area, ask them to furnish their parents’ certificates

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT