HS OMR sheets of third semester access to be allowed only 'on demand': Council

The state higher secondary council will allow Class XII students to access the scanned optical mark recorder (OMR) sheets of their third-semester papers “on demand”.

Earlier, the council had stated that they would upload the scanned OMRs of all 6.5 lakh Class XII candidates within 72 hours of the results’ publication on October 31.

ADVERTISEMENT

The council president, on Saturday, said that they have decided against uploading the scanned OMR sheets of over 38 lakh scripts of the 6.5 lakh candidates.

“It is difficult to create such a huge infrastructure at this stage to upload all 38 lakh scripts at a time. So, we will allow students to go through the scanned OMR sheets on demand. All the students may not want to go through the scanned OMR sheets,” the council president said on Saturday.

By going through the scanned OMR sheets, students can check whether they have been fairly assessed.

Metro reported on June 25 about the council’s plan to upload scanned copies of

OMR sheets before the publication of results as part of an initiative to maintain transparency in the evaluation process, drawing lessons from the assessment-related irregularities in the recruitment of teachers in government-aided schools.

The council split the Plus-II course into four semesters last year.

The first and second semesters are for the Class XI students and are conducted by the school.

The third and fourth semesters are for Class XII students and are conducted by the council.

“The council is through with the assessment of the 38 lakh scripts. But we lack the infrastructure to upload the scanned OMR sheets at the same time. So it will be on demand, after the publication of the results,” a council official said.

Council president Chiranjeeb Bhattacharya said willing students have to apply to the council to go through their scanned OMR sheets.

“The details of the application procedure will be announced on the day of the publication of the results,” said the council president.