High Court seeks report on lawyer assault

The high court on Monday sought a report from the detective department of Bidhannagar police in connection with an assault allegedly by a policeman on a lawyer and his son in Salt Lake’s AA Block on Wednesday.

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh issued the order after the lawyer appearing for the police said that the detective department had been entrusted with the probe.

“Why then is Bidhannagar East police station placing the report?” the judge said after receiving the preliminary report during the day.

Justice Ghosh asked the detective department to file a report instead.

The case has been fixed for hearing on Friday.

Advocate Manujendra Narayan Roy was allegedly beaten up by an officer of Bidhannagar city police following a dispute over parking on Wednesday.

His son, Sourindra Narayan, was also allegedly heckled and harassed by the officer, who allegedly did not introduce himself as a cop before asking Sourindra details about his whereabouts.

Following the incident, lawyers of the high court decided not to attend the court last Friday, seeking immediate action against the accused police officer.

A group of high court lawyers led by advocate Anindya Lahiri moved the court of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh on Thursday, demanding judicial intervention.

The judge instructed the divisional deputy commissioner of Bidhannagar police to preserve the CCTV footage of the spot of the incident and not to assign any duty to the accused officer till further instruction.