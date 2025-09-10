MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Hawkers evicted from roads around KMC headquarters for violating vending rules

Calcutta High Court had ordered that the surroundings of the KMC headquarters should be free of encroachment

Subhajoy Roy Published 10.09.25, 06:41 AM
A stretch of Chowringhee Lane after the KMC drive against illegal stalls on Tuesday.

Hawkers who had set up stalls on roads surrounding the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) headquarters, in violation of street vending rules, were evicted on Tuesday afternoon.

The street vending rules, notified by the government in 2018, do not permit setting up stalls on roads. Stalls can be set up only on a third of the width of a pavement.

Calcutta High Court had ordered that the surroundings of the KMC headquarters should be free of encroachment.

“Hawkers used to set up stalls on the thoroughfare surrounding the KMC headquarters, on Chowringhee Lane, High Street, and Bertram Street. We removed the stalls on Tuesday,” said an official.

Police sources said the hawkers may be allowed to set up stalls after office hours, keeping in mind the upcoming festive season.

The stalls on the pavement along SN Banerjee Road, facing the KMC headquarters, will not be removed, sources said.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Hawkers
