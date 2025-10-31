Students showcase art, values and tradition at Hariyana Vidya Mandir Tarang 2025 event

The Hariyana Vidya Mandir annual cultural programme this year was named Tarang 2025 and the theme, appropriately, was ‘waves of joy’.

The event was inaugurated by industrialist and educationist Suresh Chand Bansal alongside principal Sanghamitra Banerjee. Local councilor Rajesh Chirimar was the guest of honour and there were a host of other special guests.

Following the lighting of the lamp, the show opened with a classical performance titled Pranavalaya — to the eternal, based on the theme of the inner divine force. Rupsa Dey, a Class XII performer, said: “It wasn’t just about getting the choreography right. Puloma Sen ma’am, the director of this performance, made us practise for over two months. We were trying to express something deeper, a feeling of reverence, something beyond words.”

Next was a Hindi speech on the values of Indian culture and the school, delivered by Shatakshi Mishra, a House prefect, Antara Prasad, the Head Girl, and Aswin Prasad of Class XII. Drawing from Ramdhari Singh Dinkar’s poetry, they addressed the dual pillars of Indian culture, strength and forgiveness, and their relevance in modern education. “We often talk about marks and achievements,” Shatakshi later said, “but this was a chance to speak about values. Our school has never taught us to compete blindly; it has taught us to stand for something. And we could pull off this performance only because of the head of our Hindi department, Deepa Bhattacharya ma’am who guided us at every step.”

There was a prize distribution ceremony too, with awards for topping subjects across classes as well as for excelling in music, public speaking, debate, art, sports and community service.

Students strike a dance pose

Anubhav Saha of Class IX, who scored 95.66 percent, received the award for academic excellence. “It feels good to be acknowledged for all the hard work throughout the academic year; it makes the efforts worthwhile and provides the motivation to work even harder,” he said.

Manasij Sengupta, a Class XI volunteer and a quiz enthusiast who assisted backstage, said: “Seeing my friends go up and receive awards made the long hours of preparation feel worthwhile. Effort, whether on stage or off, matters.”

A musical interlude followed — Boondo ki chhaon mein, featuring a blend of Rabindrasangeet and Bengali classics by Salil Chowdhury, Hemanta Mukhopadhyay and Sudhin Dasgupta. The focus was on the cultural connection between rain and musical nostalgia in Bengal. The performance was well received for its vocal harmony and instrumentals.

A spoken-word presentation, titled Main stree hoon, main naari hoon, explored the theme of gender inequality. Students articulated issues such as denial of education, societal restrictions and gender-based violence. The tone was firm but thoughtful, offering a perspective often left unspoken in school forums. Students presented an instrumental medley, combining folk and contemporary music on the guitar, tabla, keyboard and drums. The closing drum recital drew applause for its energy and co-ordination.

The dance drama Nilachal e Neel Madhab followed, interpreting religious narratives surrounding Lord Vishnu’s avatars, particularly Jagannath and Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu. The performance aimed to introduce younger students to important figures of the Bhakti tradition through movement and story.

Later, the performance Uttoron addressed the changing landscape of rural India. Set in a fictional village, Shiulitola, the drama explored how urbanisation can disrupt traditional life. It ended with a note of cautious optimism, hinting at regeneration through community. “There’s no simple answer to progress vs. preservation. But I think the play made us ask what are we really gaining, and at what cost?” said Rupsha, one of the actors.

Shiva - the Creator, portrayed the Ananda Tandava, a symbol of cosmic balance. The choreography was fast-paced and physically demanding with an emphasis on group synchronisation and rhythm.

The final dramatic presentation came from the teachers, titled Gandharir Abhishaap, a portrayal of Gandhari’s sorrow and anger following the Kurukshetra war. The performance was noted for its emotional control and interpretive strength, especially in rendering a character often overlooked in mainstream retellings.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by the principal, who acknowledged not only the students and teachers but also backstage teams of lights, sound, costumes, refreshments and volunteers. “What we saw today was not just a set of performances,” she said in closing, “but a shared outcome of discipline, trust and collective effort. That’s what makes events like these meaningful.”



