‘Hanuman Seva Dal’ plea for procession on Red Road for six hours on on April 12

Calcutta: An outfit that calls itself the Hanuman Seva Dal moved an application before Calcutta High Court on Tuesday seeking permission to hold a procession on Red Road for six hours on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

The appeal, before the bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh, said the organisation wanted the court to issue an order to Kolkata Police to allow them to hold a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Red Road on April 12. The proposed rally would be held between 5am and 11am, it said.

The court asked the organisation if they had sought permission from police.

Advocate Mayukh Mukherjee, representing the outfit, said they had applied to Kolkata Police but were awaiting a response.

The court allowed the organisation to file the petition and said the hearing would take place on Wednesday.

Several senior officers of Kolkata Police said they could not recall when a Hanuman Jayanti procession was last held on Red Road. There have, however, been political rallies and cultural and religious gatherings on Red Road in the past.

According to a high court guideline, it is mandatory for any organisation to obtain police permission to hold a procession. The organisation has to declare the route, the number of participants, their identity documents and the identity of volunteers. Based on the submissions, the police have the discretion to allow or deny permission.

In this case, the police had yet to allow or deny the permit.

“We have got the application and are weighing all the angles,” said a senior officer.