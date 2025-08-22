From awards to a movement; behind the scenes of a 30-year journey of excellence

Over 200 schools. More than 350 scholarships. And countless stories of children, parents, and schools overcoming odds that would stop most in their tracks.

The process of selecting champions for The Telegraph School Awards for Excellence 2025 is both inspiring and exacting — and it begins with sifting through over 20,000 sheets of applications, photographs, and portfolios from schools across the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 30th edition of the awards — presented by IIHM, in association with The Bhawanipur Education Society College, Adamas University, and Exide — will see its first round unfold on Saturday.

Judging table

The selection process stretches over 15 days and brings together a distinguished panel. The awards and scholarship committee includes: Sukanta Chaudhuri, legendary English professor (committee chairman); Parthasarathi Ghose, scientist and the last surviving student of Satyendra Nath Bose; Uma Dasgupta, historian and Tagore biographer; Raju Mukherji, former cricketer and selector; Sujata Sen, CEO of Future Hope, which works with children in distress; Barry O’Brien, trustee, The Telegraph Education Foundation; and Amitabha Datta, chairman, The Telegraph Education Foundation.

“We recognise students and schools doing not just good but something beyond it — something new, something special,” Chaudhuri told Metro. “There are schools whose results are not in the top bracket. But these schools deal with children from very underprivileged sections of society. Some of them make a special effort to address children who have special learning needs. These are institutions that need recognition. The work they are doing is as important, or more so, than leading academic schools. We try to be a little flexible... a little more human.”

The process

Applications begin coming in from June, each running over 50 pages and often accompanied by photographs as evidence. The window stays open for about six weeks, and every line is read.

“We begin with clear, open minds. Every applicant is equal,” said O’Brien.

The schools that apply range from fledgling institutions to large, well-established ones. The committee considers this diversity.

“A big school has more resources. But many small schools make a real difference with far less,” said Sen of Future Hope.

Beyond academics

While academic excellence remains high, the awards also celebrate innovation and holistic education — from archery to app development. “Schools are not just encouraging these efforts but proudly showcasing them,” said Sen.

Certificates of Merit are given more generously to acknowledge effort across the board, especially in remote or disadvantaged areas. Certificates of Honour go to a more select group.

“Sometimes, the competition is very close and the difference very small,” said Dasgupta. “We cannot give awards to all. But we give various kinds of awards — there are merit awards, honours, and certificates. We don’t give cash awards to everyone, but we give certificates and non-cash awards.”

Deliberations, debate

Even after shortlisting, the process continues for days, with every voice valued. If there’s no consensus, there are joint winners or even three-way awards.

If needed, the committee goes back to the longlist. “It’s transparent. No member walks away feeling unheard,” said Sen.

“It’s unbiased, scientific, and covers a wide range of parameters,” said former cricketer Mukherji.

More than awards

Over three decades, the awards have evolved from an annual event to a movement. It’s not a competition — it’s an opportunity for introspection and shared growth, said Datta, foundation chairman. “Schools learn from each other.”

Datta recalled how a simple water-saving idea shared by one school — emptying water bottles into a drum for plants — was later adopted by many. What began as a ceremony has now become “a serious effort to give back to society”, he added.

Ghose noted that the selection criteria have evolved over time. “It’s a difficult job, but we try to stick to the guidelines,” he said.