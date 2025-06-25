Free speech built on trust: Mehta opens talk series; conversations at city bar

Regimes of free speech are, at their core, regimes of trust — trust between the State and its citizens, and trust among people themselves. Before protesting any attack on free speech, one must first ask: why has this trust broken down?

Reflecting on what free speech means in today’s challenging times, Pratap Bhanu Mehta, one of India’s foremost public intellectuals, addressed a packed Calcutta audience on Monday evening. The talk, held at a Chowringhee bar called Conversation Room, marked the opening of a new series of lectures featuring some of the country’s most compelling thinkers unpacking topics ranging from free speech to the future of war.

Trust crisis

“Regimes of free speech require very high levels of trust — both interpersonal trust and trust between citizens and the State,” said Mehta, Honorary Senior Fellow at the Delhi-based think tank Centre for Policy Research (CPR), and Laurence S. Rockefeller Professor for Distinguished Teaching at Princeton University in the US.

“If we are to defend regimes of free speech, we have to ask why those regimes of trust have broken down.”

What emerged was a sweeping overview of the deeper causes eroding that trust and, in turn, triggering an assault on freedom of expression.

New realities

Mehta, former vice-chancellor of Ashoka University, noted that traditional defences of free speech were rooted in philosophy. “Often, when free speech is under attack these days, our instinct is to defend it with a philosophical argument. We think the answer must lie in law or some principle.”

But those arguments no longer suffice, because the game has changed, he said.

