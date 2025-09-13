Former JU student’s laptop in Alipore court

The investigating officer (IO) of Jadavpur police station on Friday submitted the laptop of the former JU student Hindol Mazumdar before the additional chief judicial magistrate court in Alipore.

The ACJM’s order said the IO is directed to release the laptop on personal bond, which was produced before this court on Friday.

Mazumdar, who was arrested on August 13 at Delhi airport as he was en route to Calcutta from Spain following his alleged involvement in the attack on education minister Bratya Basu on March on JU campus, has to collect the laptop from the police station, his lawyer Sibasish Pattanayak said.

Police on September 9 told the court that the lookout circular based on which Mazumdar was arrested, has been deleted.

His laptop along with other items had been seized by the police and sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory for examination.

Mazumdar is pursuing his PhD at an institute in Spain.