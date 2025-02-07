Flower show tribute on puja day

The venue was new and the dates coincided with Saraswati puja, but it all worked out in favour of Bidhannagar Horticultural Society that held its flower show last weekend. Held in association with the state forest development corporation, the show was anchored in Central Park, next to the Netaji statue.

“This event has been held at various places around the township but we are happy with the latest venue,” said secretary Goutam Kumar Paul. “Not only is Banabitan an oasis of greenery but it also attracts many morning walkers, who will get to watch the show on their way in and out.”

The show was inaugurated by ENT specialist Tushar Kanti Ghosh, himself an keen greenthumb. “Gardening is a relaxing hobby for busy professionals and it is also a science and an art, the way soil, water and fertilisers are used in combinations to create such beautiful flowers. I’m an ardent supporter of the green movement,” said the doctor behind the Ghosh ENT Foundation in FD Block.

In case you missed it, here are some of the standout beauties from the flower show-

The outright winner in the bonsai forest category was Arijit Poddar, who had got what is locally known as ‘nokol chandan’. “This isn’t real sandalwood but still has a scent. It is what incense sticks are made of,” said the GD Block resident. “Instead of planting a single tree, I planted several, giving it a forest-like appeal.” At the base was a mound of Ambali Shak, a ground cover plant. “The bonsai is 15 years old and has currently shed its leaves in winter, and so is looking all the more unusual.”

One of the marvels at the show was a potted Chrysanthemum Pompon that bore flowers equivalent to three other regular plants. “I had 10-12 more like this but they dried up just before the show,” said Mithu Paul of CG Block. Her secret to such healthy blooms is using cinder instead of soil and pinching the plants dutifully.

Among rare vegetables this time was a variety of Sheem that looked edgy like Starfruit, and yellow and purple cauliflower. There were also cucumbers, pumpkins and cherry tomatoes. “Since our office is in Karunamoyee, these plants attract a lot of passersby who want to click pictures. But they aren’t allowed in,” said Janmanjoy Malik, one of several gardeners from the National Dairy Development Board, that won first prize in the vegetable category. “Our officers don’t allow these vegetables to be plucked either, let alone eaten. They’re for the birds.”

Mitali Puitundi of New Town’s CB Block joined the show for the first time and won prizes for her Petunias. “We, New Town residents, have been missing flower shows. The authorities had organised one before the pandemic, that I had won. Thereafter no shows are happening but I’ve been growing plants with the same dedication nonetheless,” said the lady who expects her Petunias to last for six months now.