Flight boost for Indian visitors to Penang with direct connectivity and visa exemption

A Malaysian melting pot, which is a popular holiday destination, is now looking to welcome more Indians.

Penang, located around 300km north of the capital city of Kuala Lumpur, is wooing Indians with direct air connectivity and visa exemption, besides its beaches, hills and food.

Starting December 21 last year, IndiGo added direct flight service between Chennai and Penang. Earlier, Indians headed to Penang would mostly fly via Kuala Lumpur.

In addition, Malaysia has officially extended its visa

exemption for Indians until December 31, 2026. This exemption allows Indian visitors to enter Malaysia without a visa for up to 30 days.

“This new connection strengthens the bond between our regions, making Penang more accessible and enabling greater collaboration. It will undoubtedly foster long-term growth in tourism and business events,” said Ashwin Gunasekeran, chief executive officer of Penang Convention and Exhibition Bureau (PCEB), a body set up in 2016 to promote the island as a destination.

The PCEB is hosting the eighth edition of the Penang Roadshow to India 2025 from January 13 to 20.

This year’s roadshow visited Mumbai on January 13 and New Delhi on January 15 before stopping in Calcutta on Friday. Chennai (January 20) is the last stop.

In 2024, Malaysia welcomed 1,009,114 Indian visitors from January to November, surpassing its target of one million. This represents a 71.7 per cent increase compared to 2023, organisers of the roadshow said.

One-third of the total Indian travellers visit Penang, they said.