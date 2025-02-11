MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
Kolkata: Fire breaks out in Ashok Hall School in Palm Avenue, no report of any injury

Two fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze which broke out at around 12.25 pm in the junior section of the school

PTI Published 11.02.25, 01:44 PM
Ashok Hall School

Ashok Hall School Picture by Sanat Kr Sinha

A fire broke out inside the premises of a private English medium girls' school in the Ballygune area of the city on Tuesday, police said.

No one was injured in the fire as the school was closed due to some construction work, they said.

Two fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze which broke out at around 12.25 pm in the junior section of the school located at Palm Avenue, the police said.

"The fire was doused at around 12.50 pm. It was probably due to some electrical short circuit from the air-conditioning machine inside the school," the officer told PTI.

At the moment firefighters were conducting the "cooling" process, he added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

