MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 25 September 2025

Fire breaks out at Chetla Agrani Puja pandal, pandal shut for visitors until further notice

Chetla Agrani is widely known as Kolkata’s mayor, Firhad “Bobby” Hakim’s puja. The pandal this year is themed “In search of Amritakumbha”, to commemorate the birth centenary of late litterateur Samaresh Basu

Our Bureau Published 25.09.25, 06:50 PM
An idol of Goddes Durga installed at Chetla Agrani Club pandal made of 'Rudraksha' ahead of the 'Durga Puja' festival, in Kolkata, Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025.

An idol of Goddes Durga installed at Chetla Agrani Club pandal made of 'Rudraksha' ahead of the 'Durga Puja' festival, in Kolkata, Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025. PTI

A fire broke out at the Chetla Agrani Durga Puja pandal in south Kolkata on Thursday evening. Five fire engines arrived at the scene soon after the blaze was reported and managed to bring the situation under control. The pandal has been closed to visitors for the time being.

The organisers said in a Facebook post, when the pandal would be reopened for the visitors would be announced later.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chetla Agrani is a prominent Puja in the city, widely known as Kolkata’s mayor, Firhad “Bobby” Hakim’s Puja, the chief patron. The pandal this year is themed “In search of Amritakumbha”, to commemorate the birth centenary of the late litterateur Samaresh Basu. The structure is adorned with Rudraksha decorations. Just before the incident, the idol unveiling ceremony had been performed and the pandal opened to the public.

Heavy rainfall in the city over preceding days had already affected parts of southern Kolkata, including Chetla, raising concerns about structural damage even before the fire broke out. At present the organisers have not specified when the mandap will reopen to the public. The cause and origin of the fire remain unknown.

RELATED TOPICS

Durga Puja Puja Pandals
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Youth fury erupts over UKSSSC paper leak in Uttarakhand, CM Dhami brands it ‘nakal jihad’

‘Whether it is the BJP's central government, the BJP's Uttarakhand government, or the BJP's Gujarat government, the same story of paper leaks is everywhere’, says AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal
Sonam Wangchuk.
Quote left Quote right

Sonam Wangchuk in jail may cause them more problems than free Sonam Wangchuk

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT