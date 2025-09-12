MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
FIR filed in Asutosh College data leak case

The college reported that unknown individuals had accessed applicant data and were calling candidates offering undergraduate seats in exchange for money

Monalisa Chaudhuri Published 12.09.25, 06:19 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

Police have registered an FIR following a complaint from the principal of Asutosh College alleging a data breach in the state-run centralised admission portal.

The college reported that unknown individuals had accessed applicant data and were calling candidates offering undergraduate seats in exchange for money.

The FIR, filed against “unknown persons,” was registered on Wednesday after a preliminary police inquiry.

At least 12 applicants informed the college that they received calls from two mobile numbers, offering them seats under a “management quota”.

The allegations emerged just as the undergraduate admission process began through the centralised portal.

Police said on Thursday that the two numbers used in the scam have been shared by the college. “We have asked for candidate details as well,” said an officer.

Principal Manas Kabi had earlier written to the police detailing complaints from students. He did not respond to calls or messages on Thursday regarding the FIR.

