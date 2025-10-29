Fear forces South Calcutta Law College student’s transfer to another institute

The first-year student of South Calcutta Law College who was gang-raped on the campus on June 25 has formally shifted to another government-aided law college in the city because continuing on the Kasba campus would have been “a tormenting experience”, her father said.

Last month, the student informed the college authorities in Kasba about her decision to discontinue.

She took admission to the other college after Diwali.

“She was not comfortable going back to that college, given her experience. However, she wants to complete her LLB,” her father said.

“Although we have faith in the police administration, my daughter is yet to get justice,” he added.

Many on the Kasba campus said the college had yet to take any concrete steps to improve the safety and security of the students.

The college has yet to install CCTV cameras. A graffiti glorifying the name of the prime accused in the gang rape, Monojit Mishra, still adorns a college despite many promises to whitewash it.

Mishra, a former Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad unit president of the college who had graduated in 2022, first-year students Pramit Mukherjee and Zaib Ahmed, and security guard Pinaki Banerjee were arrested for their alleged involvement in the gang rape.

The college has yet to appoint new security guards despite promising to do so.

The girl’s father spoke of several lapses. “The college authorities have done little to enhance security on the campus,” he said.

A CU official said that she was granted special permission to switch colleges after being promoted to the second year, as it was an extraordinary situation.

“This privilege was granted, considering that she could not be forced to continue on a campus that she found difficult to cope with. The university has changed the two nominees to the college governing body in the wake of the June 25 incident. But the security situation has not improved much,” the CU official conceded.

The name of the new college is not being disclosed for her safety.

When she could not write the end-of-semester exams at South Calcutta Law College in mid-July, it became clear she would not be able to continue there, the official added.

The university had allowed her to write the examinations alone at a separate facility.

South Calcutta Law College vice-principal Nayna Chatterji had earlier said she regretted that they could not protect a student.

Fifth-year students had told a news conference outside the college on June 30: “As the head of the college, we look up to the vice-principal to ensure our safety and security.... We are concerned about the future of our juniors. How will they study in a college that is so unsafe? Who will protect them after what happened to our fellow student on June 25?”

The college’s lone security guard is now set to retire in January.

“All that the vice-principal has done so far is to write a letter to the education department seeking funds for the installation of 70 CCTV cameras on the campus,” a college governing body member said.

Calls and text messages to the vice-principal Chatterji did not yield a response on Tuesday.