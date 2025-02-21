Fan-crash survivor Madhyamik examinee writes exam in sick room of the same centre

A Madhyamik examinee, who was hospitalised after a ceiling fan at the examination centre fell and brushed past her head during her life science exam on Wednesday, wrote her next paper from the sick room of the same centre on Thursday.

Nandini Makal, 15, appeared for her physical science paper at Sri Ramakrishna Ashram Vivekananda Vidyamandir at Batanagar in South 24-Parganas on Thursday.

The school authorities arranged for an autorickshaw for Nandini. It took her to the exam centre and dropped her home once the examination was over.

“She wrote the examination in the sick room on Thursday. After what happened on Wednesday, we thought it would be prudent to let her write the examination from the sick room,” said Amit Bhattacharya, the teacher-in-charge of the school.

He said they conducted a re-check of the conditions of all the ceiling fans of the venue in the wake of what happened on Wednesday.

“What happened is extremely unfortunate. The school is taking further precautions following Wednesday’s incident,” Bhattacharya told The Telegraph.

Madhyamik will end on February 22.

Nandini, a student of Bangla Jatiya Shiksha Mandir in Batanagar, wrote the remaining part of her life science on Wednesday from MR Bangur Hospital in Tollygunge.

Barely 20 minutes into the examination, the ceiling fan came off and brushed

past her head. The blades of the fan injured her right hand.

State secondary education board president Ramanuj Ganguly said: “We are lucky that nothing more serious happened to her. We had instructed schools to be vigilant about the conditions of the fans and lights before the start of the examinations. They must be vigilant throughout the year.”

The board on Wednesday show-caused five officials, including the venue-in-charge and the concerned coordinator, on charges of dereliction of duty.

“Let them first reply to the show-cause notice. We will decide on the next course

of action after that,” said Ganguly.