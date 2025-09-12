Fake IPS officer in net: 'VVIP toilet' demand in Entally area exposes an imposter

A man posing as an IPS officer was caught after he asked for a “VVIP toilet” in the Entally area on Wednesday evening.

A man identified as Sounak Chakraborty was arrested for alleged impersonation and unauthorised use of a beacon on his hired car, police said.

Chakraborty was allegedly travelling with his wife, mother and three guards in a vehicle fitted with a beacon.

“He stopped his vehicle near Bidhan Bhavan (the state Congress headquarters) and asked for a VVIP toilet in the locality. People around the area got suspicious and started asking him about his posting,” said an officer of Entally police station.

Chakraborty told them he was with Delhi Police.

“But on repeated questioning, he said he was a DSP-ranked officer in the CBI and then changed his version, saying he was in the income tax department posted on deputation in Bengal,” the Entally police officer said.

People in the neighbourhood alerted the police.

Officers of Entally police station detained him on the spot and later arrested him.

The three guards and the driver were also arrested for complicity in the alleged offence.