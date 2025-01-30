Exam conveners to upload pictures: ICSE, ISC question paper security plan

Conveners of ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) exams have been told to upload photographs of them receiving question paper packets and handing them out to schools.

The centre in-charge will have to upload photographs of them keeping the question papers in banks, of when they withdraw the packets and of when they unseal them in the exam halls, several conveners said.

The heightened security measures will help plug gaps that might exist, school principals said.

The ICSE is scheduled to begin on February 18 and ISC on February 13.

Last year, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) that conducts the two exams had to postpone the ISC chemistry and psychology exams. The exams were held on later dates.

The chemistry paper was postponed barely one-and-a-half hours before the exam because of “unforeseen circumstances”.

The psychology paper was postponed the previous evening because of “loss of question paper packet”.

“An application has to be downloaded on the phone. Photographs of conveners receiving question paper packets and handing them out to school representatives have to be uploaded on the app. This was not there till last year,” said Seema Sapru, principal, The Heritage School, and an ISC convener.

The council recently conducted two online meetings with the conveners and supervising examiners of ICSE and ISC where they were apprised of the rules regarding the conduct of exams.

“These measures may be to plug any lacunae that existed on the part of principals. If I see a supervising examiner is taking more time to upload, I can follow it up as a convener. It is like keeping an eye on all exam procedures,” said Jayanta Banerjee, principal, Orient Day School, and an ICSE convener.

Keya Sinha, an ISC convener, said they conducted a trial run for a couple of days to be well-versed with the system.

“Photograph uploads have to be done at various steps and if there is a delay anywhere, the convener will be notified,” said Sinha, principal, National Gems Higher Secondary School.

Last year, in a circular sent to conveners, the council had said that ICSE and ISC examinees and the teachers conducting them should be under CCTV surveillance during the duration of the exam.

The footage would have to be preserved till the results are published, the council had said.

Schools had to make arrangements to bring the exam halls and the principal’s room, where exam stationery is kept in a “steel cupboard”, under CCTV surveillance.

The school will be required to produce the recordings when the council asks for it, the council had said.

“We had to make separate arrangements where the recordings of the CCTVs will have to be preserved. It will contain the recordings of both the exams and will have to be preserved for about four months,” said Terence John, director of education and development, Julien Day Schools.

Usually, schools keep CCTV recordings of everyday activities for three to four weeks.