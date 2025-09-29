Durga Puja’s true spirit soars with purpose

A call against poisonous chemicals in food, a warning about technology’s grip on humanity, and a stand against superstition and blind faith — three pujas carrying these potent messages were honoured as Model Pujas on Sunday by judges from CESC The Telegraph True Spirit Puja (TSP), powered by The Bhawanipur Education Society College, with Charnock Lohia Hospital as True Heritage partner and Woodlands Hospital as health partner.

The TSP movement categorises pujas into Platinum, Diamond, and Gold groups to create fairness among pandals of varying budgets and scales.

Tala Prattoy, celebrating its centenary year, topped its group as Model Puja. Its success was driven by artist Bhabatosh Sutar’s theme focusing on seeds as the vital first element of our food chain, highlighting the need to preserve natural purity. Beyond its theme, the pandal impressed with innovative visitor support. Volunteers wore black T-shirts that said #notjustavolunteer with a QR code on the back. Scanning it threw up emergency contacts, including Tala Prattoy’s 24-hour helpline, emergency ambulance number of the nearest hospital, women’s washroom, local police station, and an eve-teasing helpline. This tech-savvy approach set a new standard for TSP’s parameter of prominently displaying emergency numbers.

Mudiali Club, marking its 91st year, was named Five Star Puja in its category for eco-friendly choices like clay lamps illustrating the theme of atmasuddhi (self-purification).

Chetla Agrani Club, the third finalist in this category, demonstrated remarkable resilience after Tuesday’s deluge submerged its wooden visitor ramp and caused a short-circuit fire. Their response impressed judges, earning them a place in the Hall of Fame alongside Suruchi Sangha, the New Alipore puja that paid tribute to Anushilan Samiti freedom fighters through a meticulously organised show.

In the Diamond category, 41 Pally Club in Haridevpur earned the Model Puja title, prioritising health by providing purified water to visitors. “We have installed an RO plant on our premises to ensure safe water supply,” said puja secretary Surajit Ray.

Their commitment extends beyond the festival: every Friday, a free clinic in partnership with HelpAge India offers medical aid and free medicines. During dengue season, they promote community awareness to curb vector-borne diseases.

Nearby Ajeya Sanghati received the Five Star Puja award for championing women’s multitasking skills and supporting its theme by installing a sanitary napkin dispenser on-site, thoughtfully catering to pandal-hoppers.

Shibmandir Sarbojanin, a TSP veteran, was the third finalist and earned Four Star status.

Joyrampur Sarbojanin Durga Puja Committee in Behala, with its strong anti-superstition message inspired by Satyajit Ray’s film Devi, was named Model Puja in the Gold category. Club member Deepanjan Sengupta expressed pride. “This is a high point in our 78-year history. With a modest budget of ₹9.5 lakh and a location inside an alley, who imagined we would be recognised alongside the city’s biggest pujas? The word-of-mouth boost after the TSP result has increased our footfall, and our motivated volunteers are ready to manage the crowd,” he said.

Behala East Sabuj Sangha on Diamond Harbour Road earned Five Star Puja recognition for excellence in TSP’s parameters of accessibility, medical preparedness, and spaciousness for visitors and those with limited mobility. The club also has a strong community bond, organising an annual sports day for local children and a picnic for members. Finalists Nandana Yuba Sangha and Dum Dum Tarun Dal were honoured with Four Star Puja status.

A special award instituted this year, the Charnock Lohia Hospital True Heritage Puja, recognised Kashi Bose Lane Durga Puja Samity, Behala Club Sarbojanin Durgotsav Committee, and Brindaban Matri Mandir for upholding Bengal’s cultural ethos.

Beliaghata 33 No. Palli Bashi Brinda was named the Voiceworx Truly Managed Puja of the year.