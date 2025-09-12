Dubai calling: Fans fly out to watch India-Pakistan match in Asia Cup this weekend

Several Calcuttans are flying to Dubai this weekend to watch the India-Pakistan match in the Asia Cup on Sunday, with travel demand expected to surge further if the two teams meet again in the final.

Travel agents and tour operators said interest is running high, as always, for India-Pakistan cricket.

“From eastern India alone, more than 100 people are travelling to watch Sunday’s match,” said Manav Soni, member of the national managing committee of the Travel Agents Association of India.

“We are expecting more India-Pakistan matches in the tournament, and demand will only increase,” he added.

On Thursday evening, return airfares between Calcutta and Dubai for travel on Saturday and Monday were around ₹65,000, significantly higher than the usual ₹40,000-₹45,000. Tour operators said fares could spike further if the teams face off in the Asia Cup final on September 28.

Anil Punjabi, national committee member of the Travel Agents Federation of India, said: “If India and Pakistan meet in the final, more people will definitely travel, and fares will rise again. We are already receiving many enquiries about the final.”

For many cricket lovers in the city, watching an India-Pakistan match live is a tradition.

Businessman Mahesh Punjabi is flying to Dubai on Friday. “I have a number of friends in Dubai, and we will be watching the match together,” he said.

Mahesh is part of Twelfth Man, a group of sports enthusiasts from Calcutta, Mumbai, and the US who travel the world for big matches.

“We have watched India vs Pakistan games at World Cups, Champions Trophy, and Asia Cup — in England, Australia, Dubai, and Dhaka. We also travel for the French Open and football, but cricket is the biggest draw. If India and Pakistan reach the final, we would love to watch that too.”

A group of three from Calcutta is planning a quick trip. “We will land in Dubai on Sunday morning and return on Monday morning,” one of the members of the group said.

Travel for sporting events from Calcutta has seen a sharp rise in recent years.

“Hundreds of Calcuttans travelled to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup,” said Akbar Amin, director of Travel Zone.

“Demand is always high for India-Pakistan cricket. Now, we are also seeing a surge in enquiries for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the US, Canada, and Mexico,” Amin said.