Directorate of revenue intelligence seizes drugs in two separate raids, 10 arrested

The first raid was conducted on Friday at an apartment in Bijoygarh where a drug cartel was allegedly being run, the second raid was conducted at a location near the Calcutta airport

Our Special Correspondent Published 15.09.25, 06:52 AM
Representational image File image

The directorate of revenue intelligence (DRI) seized around 33kg of cannabis, 22kg of hydroponic weed and 345gm of cocaine worth crores from two locations in the city on Friday.

Ten persons have been arrested in two separate raids.

The first raid was conducted on Friday at an apartment in Bijoygarh where a drug cartel was allegedly being run.

The agency officials identified the mastermind as Tausif Ahmed.

Ahmed, who is originally from Malda, had rented an apartment in Bijoygarh a few months ago and allegedly started the work of collecting and delivery of cocaine and marijuana from the flat.

Sources said Ahmed had been working as a gym instructor at Kalikapur.

People in the locality at Narkelbagan in Bijoygarh, near Jadavpur, had spotted suspicious activities in the flat from where the DRI had seized narcotics worth 22 lakh.

The second raid was conducted at a location near the Calcutta airport. Four carriers, including three women arriving from Bangkok, were intercepted.

