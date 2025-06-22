Decathlon Foundation: Rugby passport for Calcutta team to explore French cities and dreams

Many girls do not have the right to choose their future, but they have struggled to become independent, said a 24-year-old woman to an audience in Lille, France.

Sandhya Rai, a rugby player from Calcutta, is leading a group from the city on a 10-day visit to France, participating in the 20th anniversary celebrations of Decathlon Foundation that supports people in vulnerable situations through sport.

Students from city NGOs Future Hope and Don Bosco Ashalayam, supported by the Foundation, have been invited to the 20th anniversary celebrations in Lille.

Sandhya, a former captain of the Indian Under-18 women’s rugby team and current vice-captain of the senior national team, knows what it means to fight for space. Her father works in a tea garden near Siliguri, and she has overcome financial and social hurdles to carve a place in the world of rugby.

“There are thousands of young people without shelter or parents. So many girls are denied the right to shape their future,” she said during her speech last week. “Thanks to the Foundation, we now believe that sport can change lives, help us grow, and make us stronger.”

Sandhya received a scholarship for her higher studies from Future Hope, where she also interns as a physical training instructor.

The girls from Future Hope who have accompanied Sandhya to France are also from families who struggle to make ends meet.

Sport has been their passport to visiting Lille, Montreal and Paris.

In Lille, the students not only attended the anniversary event but also showcased a performance and taught rugby skills — like passing and tackling — to French children. They have also been enjoying local delicacies like baguettes and croissants. The group is currently in Montreal.

One Class IX girl, whose father is a carpenter, shared her excitement: “It was my first flight ever. The view from the plane was beautiful.”

Another girl from Class X said she did some homework on French food and people before the trip. “I didn’t know much about the country. But staying with local families in Lille was a beautiful experience. We also got to exchange rugby tips with kids at a local club,” said the 15-year-old.

“This experience stays with them for life,” said Sujata Sen, CEO of Future Hope.

“It gives them exposure they’d never otherwise get. We want to provide such opportunities to as many children as possible.”

Four boys and two girls from Don Bosco Ashalayam also joined the trip. “These children are from underprivileged homes. With their parents’ consent, we care for them, educate them, and help them become independent,” said Father Mathew, associate director of the organisation.

Paul Walsh of Future Hope said the partnership with Decathlon through CSR activities has opened doors for many.

“Our girls were invited for the anniversary, and one of them addressed an audience of 1,000. The students also performed at the event,” he said.