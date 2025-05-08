Cyber fraudster linked to UK Amazon scam busted in Kolkata, one arrested

A 29-year old associate of a cyber-crime gang duping e-commerce site customers in the United Kingdom was arrested on Thursday evening from a flat in Shukhobrishti under the Technocity police station.

The accused Bikash Kumar Ray was picked up from a flat on the 13th floor of the flat during a raid carried out this evening.

“He is a close associate of some members of a gang that was arrested earlier,” said a senior officer.

According to the cops, the accused and one of his accomplice, whose only identity available with the cops is the web credentials dh991.dynamichostonline.com, posed as executives of the e-commerce site Amazon and duped customers in the UK.

“They obtained the target’s online credentials, accessed their Amazon Pay accounts, and transferred credits to their own wallets. All of this was done through remote access devices that allowed them to gain control of the victim’s electronic devices like cellphones and laptops. They also used forged documents with Amazon’s logo to dupe their victims,” the officer said.

From a laptop seized during the raid, the cops have recovered evidence of contact with the victims in UK, the Amazon account log in details of the victims, remote access of the devices by both the accused and the still unidentified accomplice.

The investigators also found “incriminating phone chats” of the gang members on the messaging service WhatsApp regarding payments to be made to the call centres, commissions, log in data and bank account details where the money duped from the victims was debited.

“These details were found in the accused’s personal mobile phone,” an officer said.

Nine mobile phones, three of them, containing the WhatsApp chats and a router were seized during the raid.

Two cases have been started under different sections of the IT Act, 2000 and the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023.