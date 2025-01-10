Current issues raised in annual conference of Rotary International District 3291 on January 4 and 5

Filmmaker to corporate honcho, monk to air force officer.

A recent two-day conference saw speakers from different walks of life share their experiences.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rotary International District 3291 had its annual conference on January 4 and 5 at Nicco Park, East Side Pavilion.

The conference had the presence of about 700 participants (Rotarians and guests) and 11 plenary sessions.

The speakers’ list had names like Siddhant Kaul, managing director of Nicco Engineering; Onir, filmmaker; Anand Ranganathan, JNU professor and public speaker; Jaiprakash Kabra, founder of Mind Movers Management Consultants;

Swami Kripakarananda of Ramakrishna Mission; Uday Kumar, para-athlete; Sanjay Kumar Das, additional secretary, science and technology, Bengal; Biswajoy Chakraborty, an expert in artificial intelligence; Partha Basu, head of cancer early detection and prevention branch at the France-based International Agency for Research on Cancer; Zainab J. Patel, transgender activist and Shekhar Mehta, a former Rotary International president.

Contemporary issues like artificial intelligence; treatment of cancer, thalassemia and polio; diversity, equity and inclusion and the services of our defence sector were among the talking points.

“Rotary District Conference provides networking opportunities and fosters new friendships; get inspired while listening to engaging and motivational speakers and success stories; enhance leadership, communication, project management and fundraising; learn about Rotary’s new programmes... All these lead to overall personal growth and development as a Rotarian,” said Krishnendu Gupta, district governor at Rotary District 3291.

“Sammelan, Rotary District 3291 conference 2025 was unique as sessions dwelled on contemporary issues that widened the knowledge of all Rotarians giving a better understanding of the world we live in and helping us focus on updated community needs,” said Amitava Chakraborty, the executive secretary of the same rotary district.

The conclave was lit up by cultural programmes featuring artistes like Jojo, Kishore Sodha, Debojit Saha, Jolly Mukherjee and Portia Sen.