Curd, cold showers for police dog squad; training sessions tweaked for heat relief to canine group

The coolers are out, the training hours have been tweaked, and bathing has become a daily exercise.

Members of Kolkata Police’s dog squad have been obliged to stay indoors unless called for duty because of the recent rise in temperature and the accompanying humidity.

On duty for long hours, the handlers have started carrying cooling jackets in ice boxes to prevent heat exhaustion.

Some handlers said the dogs can suffer heat stroke if heat exhaustion isn’t addressed.

“The humidity and the heat can be very oppressive for the members of the squad, particularly those with long coats. The handlers have been carrying cooling jackets, chilled water mixed with a dose of oral rehydration solution, towels, and ice to ensure the dogs don’t get exhausted while performing duties for long hours, like in IPL matches,” a senior officer of the Kolkata Police said.

On Thursday, Calcutta’s maximum temperature was 35.8 degrees Celsius, just about normal for mid-May.

But the high humidity kept the torment going, leaving people to sweat profusely. On Thursday, the minimum relative humidity — a measure of the moisture in the air during the driest part of the day — was around 60 per cent.

The Met office has issued a thunderstorm alert for Bengal, but when it does not rain, hot and humid conditions will prevail, said Met officials.

Officers said the dogs are now served 50-60ml of curd daily, and red meat has been replaced with chicken.

“All the members are made to shower in separate batches daily. The first lot in the morning goes to take a shower at 8am. The afternoon shower is at around 5pm,” the officer said.

“Handlers pull out long water pipes and make their dogs take the showers till they cool down. Specific towels are used to dry them after each shower,” said the officer.

The squad now comprises around 40 dogs of different breeds, including German Shepherd, Labrador, Golden Retriever, Doberman and Cocker Spaniel, who undergo regular training under experienced handlers before they are ready to perform duties.

“The morning and evening training hours have been kept an hour at most. Anything more leaves the dogs tired,” said a senior officer overseeing the squad.

Dinner is now being served by 7pm, and the members are then sent to their respective kennels, where coolers have been fitted to ensure they sleep well. Any hint of discomfort and necessary steps are taken so that no one falls ill.

“The rising Celsius and the humidity haven’t stopped the dogs from carrying out their duties, and none of them have taken ill during the current heat spell,” the officer said.