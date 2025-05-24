Cops show sacked school staff three sites at Central Park as possible sit-in venues

The Bidhannagar City Police showed the sacked school employees three sites at Central Park on Friday evening as possible sit-in venues for their protests, an officer of Bidhannagar (North) police station said. Calcutta High Court on Friday asked the protesting teachers to shift their sit-in site to Central Park from Bikash Bhavan.

One of the three sites was outside Boimela Prangan, where the Kolkata Book Fair is organised. The other two were around the swimming pool in Central Park, said a protesting school employee who went with police to check the sites.

“We will inform the police about the site of our choice among the ones shown to us,” said Amit Ranjan Bhuniya, a protesting school staff member.

A senior official of the state urban development department said the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation will make necessary arrangements for the protesters. “We are yet to see the court’s order. The police will have to identify the space,” said an official of the department.

The urban development department and the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA), which functions under the department, are the custodians of a portion of Central Park.

Calcutta High Court on Friday asked the protesters to shift to Central Park from outside Bikash Bhavan. The bench asked the state to treat the protesters “with a human face”. It asked the municipality to build a temporary structure so the scorching heat does not affect the protesters. It also asked that drinking water facilities and bio-toilets be arranged.

Central Park, spread over more than 100 acres, has several public utility projects.

The Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation (KMRC) has taken a large part of Central Park for the construction of the East-West Metro maintenance depot.

There are also two booster pumping stations, one to supply water to Sector V and another to other parts of Salt Lake; the Sourav Ganguly Cricket Academy; a sports academy and a swimming pool.

A large part of Central Park is also under the custody of the state forest department.

There are paved walkways, and many go there for morning walks.

“The Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation was already supplying water tankers to the teachers who were on a sit-in outside Bikash Bhavan. We will continue to supply water to them if they request it at Central Park. Our government has always had a humane approach towards them,” said Krishna Chakraborty, the mayor of Bidhannagar.