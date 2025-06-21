Cops quiz two Group C employees in connection with May 15 violent protests in Bikash Bhavan

Two former Group C employees of government-aided schools were summoned to the office of Bidhannagar Police’s detective department on Friday, in connection with the violent protests on the Bikash Bhavan compound on May 15.

Police said Sujoy Sardar and Pralay Jamadar were questioned in connection

with their alleged role in the violence.

The duo reportedly claimed they were not at the spot on May 15. They were allowed to go home after a few hours.

Several hundred school employees, who lost their jobs after a Supreme Court ruling, started a demonstration at Bikash Bhavan last month.

The protests turned violent on May 15 as the agitators tore through a police cordon and broke the compound gate. The protesters also detained around 3,000 government employees inside Bikash Bhavan for over eight hours.

The police forcefully dispersed the mob.

The cops had started a suo motu case under sections of criminal trespassing, rioting, wrongful restraint, causing harm to public servants deterring them from performing duties, disobedience to an order promulgated by a public servant, threatening a public servant, assault and criminal force against government servants, criminal intimidation, criminal conspiracy and common intention of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

So far, the police have quizzed more than 20 former school employees.