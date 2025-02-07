Cops heckled, hurt at Saraswati Puja immersion procession in Port division

Two police personnel, including a woman civic volunteer, deployed at a Saraswati Puja immersion procession in the Port division, were allegedly heckled by a few club members on Wednesday night, injuring them while on duty.

The accused youths fled the spot and were arrested early on Thursday morning.

The two police personnel were taken to SSKM Hospital for preliminary treatment following which they were released.

The incident was reported on Paharpur Road in Garden Reach around 10.10pm on Wednesday.

Police said a few members of Shibnagar Young Star Club at Shibnagar Second Lane, allegedly started to heckle the cops on duty to manage the procession.

“A few men physically abetted two of the on-duty cops, including a lady civic volunteer. The accused fled the spot after the two cops were injured,” said a senior police officer of the Port division.

A formal complaint was lodged at Garden Reach police station by the sub-inspector who was allegedly heckled. Raids were conducted in the area and the accused

men were identified and arrested.

The police identified the accused men as Aditya Paswan, 20, a resident of Simpukur Lane and Saikat Maity, 21, of Santoshpur Road — both in Metiabruz.

The duo has been booked under sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita

dealing with the offence of assaulting police persons on duty and deterring public servants from performing their duty.

Several police officers said an incident of violence at a Saraswati Puja immersion was “very rare”.

“But this year with so many Saraswati Puja processions, such clashes and disorderly conduct by local clubs were waiting to happen,” said an assistant commissioner of Kolkata Police.

Small, low-key Saraswati Puja pandals have given way to large, decorative pandals this year followed by loud immersion processions — which many in the city said were “unprecedented”.