Commuters demand fix for Taratala Road, IICP takes the streets to stage protest

Students, parents, and teachers from the Indian Institute of Cerebral Palsy (IICP) blocked Taratala Road on Tuesday morning in a bid to draw the administration’s attention to its crumbling condition. The protest highlighted a stretch riddled with potholes, craters and broken surfaces, posing a daily hazard for hundreds of commuters.

The group said the absence of a proper bituminous layer has turned the stretch into a trap, making daily travel harrowing.

“Every step you take on that road is dangerous. There is a risk of vehicles overturning,” said Sudipendu Dutta, an IT trainer at IICP and coordinator of the Ankur Advocacy Group.

Dutta, who has cerebral palsy and uses a crutch, said the issue had persisted for over six months. “Someone has to take to the streets to convey the seriousness of the problem,” he said.

Around 300 people from IICP joined the protest, blocking the road for 15 minutes from around 10.30am. After that, they shifted to one side, continuing the demonstration for over an hour. Public support was strong, with passers-by signing petitions and engaging with the demonstrators.

Metro had earlier reported on the poor condition of this stretch on October 9.

“The protest is not just for people with disabilities, but

for everyone who travels this precarious, cratered road every day,” said Sudha Kaul of IICP.

“We are talking about inclusion, about everyone’s right to safe and accessible roads. This is reverse inclusion: standing up for the community at large,” she said.

IICP said the road’s condition had damaged its buses, which often need repairs. Some parents bring their children to the institute on scooters or in autos, making the journey all the more dangerous. Waterlogging after rains makes it harder to spot craters, increasing the risk of falls and accidents.

Swati Chakraborty, an IT consultant at IICP, said many parents have complained repeatedly about the risks. “The road gets covered in dust with passing vehicles, and when it rains, the craters become invisible. It’s an everyday challenge.”

The custodian of Taratala Road, Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, has started repairs.

“The total reconstruction work — from Taratala crossing to Ramnagar via Brace Bridge — has started near the CESC transformer station at the Taratala crossing. The work involves constructing a concrete road with a concrete paver block topping, following the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI)-recommended scheme,” said a spokesperson for the port.

The total cost of the 6km repair is estimated at around ₹25 crore, and the work is expected to take eight months, provided traffic blocks are allowed. Temporary patchwork repairs are underway in the meantime, the spokesperson said.

An officer of Kolkata Police said the group of students and parents were given a patient hearing during the protest, and the authorities assured them that necessary steps are being taken.