Civic body starts work on new sit-in venue, bio-toilets, water tankers to be set up

The sacked school employees who were on a sit-in outside Bikash Bhavan will be shifted to a stretch of the footpath outside the gate of the swimming pool at Central Park, across the road from the education secretariat, an engineer of the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation said on Saturday.

A canopy will be erected by Sunday morning, and 12 bio-toilets and two water tankers of 3,000 litres capacity will be at the protest site, said the engineer.

Calcutta High Court on Friday asked the protesters to shift to Central Park from outside Bikash Bhavan. The bench asked the state to treat the protesters “with a human face”. It asked the municipality to build a temporary structure so the scorching heat would not affect the protesters. It also asked that drinking water facilities and bio-toilets be arranged.

“We will comply with the orders of the court. We will prepare the shamiana by Sunday morning. We will also provide 12 bio-toilets and two water tankers of 3,000 litres capacity each,” said Monodip Mukherjee, executive engineer (headquarters) of the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation.

“Since a lot of children go to the swimming pool, it was decided that the protesting school employees should not be sitting very close to the gate of the swimming pool, but a little bit away from it,” said Mukherjee.

The Bidhannagar City Police wrote to the civic body on Saturday morning, requesting them to make arrangements for the protesting teachers and non-teaching employees as per the directions of the court.

The space identified for protesters is used to park cars that ferry children coming to the swimming pool run by the civic body.

“We are in discussions with police to find an alternative place to park the cars. The police will, in all likelihood, allow cars to be parked along the main road for the time being,” Mukherjee said.

While asking the schoolteachers to shift to Central Park, Justice Tirthankar Ghosh of the high court said there should not be more than 200 people at the protest venue at Central Park.

Civic officials said the shamiana they will prepare will be large enough to accommodate 200 protesters.

A protesting school employee, however, told The Telegraph on Saturday evening that they were unsure about the arrangements.

“The police have yet to clearly communicate to us where they are planning to shift us. We will not move till we are satisfied with the amenities provided there,” said Brindaban Ghosh, a protesting schoolteacher.

On Saturday evening, the authorities had started to install bio-toilets on the stretch of the footpath outside the swimming pool’s gate.

The Bidhannagar City Police will keep an eye on the number of protesters at the sit-in.

“We will monitor the situation. Police personnel will be present there round the clock. We also expect the protesters to abide by the court’s directions. In case the numbers exceed 200, we will request them to ensure that some of them leave the venue,” said an officer of Bidhannagar (North) police station.

Central Park, spread over more than 100 acres, has several public utility projects.

The Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation (KMRC) has taken a large part of Central Park for the construction of the East-West Metro maintenance depot; there are two booster pumping stations; the Sourav Ganguly Cricket Academy; and a sports academy, part of which is the swimming pool.

A part of Central Park is also under the custody of the state forest department. There are paved walkways, and many go there for morning walks.