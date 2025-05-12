City reels under twin assault of heat and humidity with extra moisture in air

The unyielding sun continued to singe the city on Sunday.

To make things worse, there was just enough moisture in the air. Calcuttans reeled under the twin assault of heat and humidity. The twin assault would continue, according to the Met office.

“I could not go for my regular morning walk. I had to cancel a plan to go shopping in the late afternoon. It is almost impossible to step out of the air-conditioned room,” said a woman who lives in Dhakuria.

Cricket coaching centres in the Maidan and along the Rabindra Sarobar started earlier than usual in the morning so that the trainees can be let off before the sun is overhead.

In the afternoon, most of the busy thoroughfares were deserted. It was hard to spot a pedestrian without an umbrella or some other shield from the sun.

The temperature at 12.30pm was around 38 degrees Celsius, but the Real Feel was around 45 degrees Celsius, thanks to the high relative humidity.

The Met office recorded a maximum temperature of 39.4 degrees in Alipore, marginally higher than the day before.

In Salt Lake, the mercury climbed to 40.5 degrees and in Dum Dum, it was 40.2 degrees.

The districts were hotter. Kalaikunda in West Midnapore sizzled at 43.2 degrees. Purulia, West Burdwan, Birbhum and Jhargram were among the places where the Celsius was over 40 degrees.

“Mainly dry westerly to north westerly winds are likely to prevail in the lower levels over the region, and consequently hot and humid conditions are likely over the districts of south Bengal. Heatwave conditions are likely over some districts,” said a Met bulletin issued on Sunday.

“An east-west trough runs from northeast Bihar to Manipur across sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Meghalaya and south-east Assam at 0.9km above mean sea level. Also given the availability of moisture and heating impact, there is a possibility of enhanced thunderstorms with heavy rainfall activity over some districts of north Bengal and isolated thunderstorm activity over some districts of South Bengal,” it said.