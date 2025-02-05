MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
CISF constable found hanging at barrack of NSC Bose International Airport in Kolkata

The constable was taken to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead

PTI Published 05.02.25, 01:50 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

A CISF constable was found hanging at the barrack of the force at N S C Bose International Airport here on Wednesday, an airport official said.

The body of the constable was found at the barrack in the International cargo section at around 10:40 am, the official told PTI.

The constable was taken to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

"We will share more updates with you later," the official said when asked about the identity of the deceased constable and other details.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

