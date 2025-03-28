Chingrighata brick-attack accused gets bail, victim's insecurity rises after verdict

A man accused of attempting to murder a woman by hitting her with a brick was granted bail immediately after he was produced in a Salt Lake court on Thursday.

Tinku Mandal, a Trinamul Congress functionary, the alleged attacker, was arrested on Wednesday night, 10 days after the crime was reported.

On March 18, Mandal allegedly dragged the woman by the hair and hit her repeatedly with a brick after she dared to complain about him trying to damage her car after a parking row near Chingrighata.

The lawyer representing the complainant said that his client’s failure to go for a CT scan and consult an ENT specialist, as advised in her medical report, went against her in court.

Lawyer Pranay Roy said they will challenge the order in high court.

The woman, a resident of Andul in Howrah, stays in a rented apartment at Chingrighata. She said she was feeling “insecure” with her attacker out on bail.

Mandal, who was missing since the crime was reported on March 18, was arrested from a hotel in Sealdah where he had checked in under a different name.

His wife, Mita, was arrested earlier and is out on bail.