Chargesheet against six in Sushanta Ghosh shooting attempt, more arrests expected

Police have submitted a “split” chargesheet before the Alipore court against six people accused in the attempted shooting on Trinamool Congress councillor Sushanta Ghosh.

They have been charged under several sections of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, including attempt to murder, arms act and criminal conspiracy, police said.

Yuvraj Kumar, Ahmed Khan, Mohammad Gulzar Khan, Mohammad Phoolbabu, Mohammad Ali and Lakshman Kumar Sharma, who had been arrested earlier, have been named in the chargesheet.

“This is a split chargesheet. More people are involved. A supplementary chargesheet will be submitted,” said a senior officer of the detective department of Kolkata Police.

Mohammad Adil Hussain, the alleged mastermind who had engaged the other accused and was caught while entering Calcutta from Dubai by air, has not been named in the chargesheet. Cops said his name would appear in the supplementary chargesheet.

The chargesheet says three more accused are absconding.

The incident of attempted shooting was reported on November 15 last year when two scooter-borne men had come near the house of Ghosh, councillor of Ward 108 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. One of them had jumped off the two-wheeler and

brandished a gun towards Ghosh, who was sitting outside the house with two acquaintances.

CCTV footage captured the incident and showed a youth wearing a helmet who was riding pillion alighting the two-wheeler, taking out a gun and walking towards where Ghosh was sitting. He brandished the gun and went closer to Ghosh, apparently trying to shoot from a close range.

Ghosh and his acquaintances are then seen rising from their chairs and chasing the youth who ran towards the waiting scooter. The youth jumps onto the vehicle but is pulled off by one of Ghosh’s acquaintances. He was handed over to the police.

The other arrests had taken place over the next few days based on the statement of the arrested.