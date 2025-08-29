Calcutta High Court judge steps aside from RG Kar probe plea by slain's parents

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh of Calcutta High Court on Thursday recused himself from hearing a petition filed by the parents of the slain RG Kar Medical College and Hospital doctor seeking further investigation into the rape and murder case.

The judge transferred the case documents to a division bench headed by Justice Debangshu Basak.

Justice Ghosh said his court had no jurisdiction to hear the matter, as the division bench is already hearing two appeals — filed by the CBI and the state — seeking enhanced punishment for the lone convict, Sanjay Roy, who is serving a life sentence.

The 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor was found raped and murdered in August 2024 inside the seminar hall on the third floor of the Emergency Building at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The CBI, which took over the investigation, named only Sanjay Roy in its chargesheet.

Kolkata Police, which initially investigated the rape and murder, had arrested Roy — a civic volunteer with the force. Roy was later convicted.

Two others — former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh and then officer-in-charge of Tala police station Abhijit Mandal — were arrested during the investigation but got bail in the case after the central agency failed to file chargesheets against them within 90 days.

Mandal was released on bail, but Ghosh remains in custody in a separate case involving alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Following Roy’s conviction, both the CBI and the state government appealed to the division bench for capital punishment.

The court rejected the state’s plea but admitted the CBI’s appeal.

The parents of the slain junior doctor later filed a separate petition before Justice Ghosh, requesting a fresh investigation.

Though Justice Ghosh had been hearing the matter for weeks, on Thursday he passed an order sending the case to the division bench of Justices Debangshu Basak and Shabbar Rashidi.