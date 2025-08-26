Bus hits app cabs, car and bike, three injured

Two accidents were reported in Calcutta on Monday — one involving a bus that resulted in injuries to at least three individuals, and the other concerning a car that was left abandoned at the scene near the Webel crossing in Salt Lake after colliding with the median divider early on Monday, police said.

Around 11.30am, a minibus on the Baguiati-BBD Bag route hit three app cabs, one private car and a motorcycle, injuring three people.

“The minibus was moving at high speed and hit a motorcycle and four cars before it crashed into the trunk of a tree. One of the cars that the bus hit was trapped between the bus and the tree trunk. Luckily, there was no loss of life,” said an officer of the Narkeldanga police station under whose jurisdiction the crash was reported.

According to eyewitnesses, the bus was moving recklessly and hit one vehicle after another. The driver fled the spot.

The police stated that the bus and the damaged cars were removed from the scene, and efforts were being made to locate the accused driver.

The occupant of one of the app cabs, identified as Rima Saha, 33, a resident of Barrackpore, was among the injured.

Two others who were injured have been identified as Ranjit Roy, 75, a resident of Muchipara. He was travelling in a private car.

The third person injured has been identified as Akash Shukla, 23, of Shib Krishna Daw Lane. He was riding a motorcycle.

All three were taken to Maniktala ESI hospital. They were discharged after treatment, the police said.

The other crash happened at the Webel crossing in Salt Lake’s Sector V, where a car rammed into the median divider.

Officers of the Bidhannagar city police said it was apparent that the car had lost control and crashed into the median divider early on Monday. However, it is not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

“The occupants of the car must have fled. We are scanning CCTV footage and trying to trace the car’s owner through the registration number,” said the officer.