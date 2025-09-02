Brace for rain today, city to witness a comeback cooling temperature with showers: Met

Rain is expected to make a comeback, and the city should brace for a rainy Tuesday. There will be spells of rain through the day, the Met office said.

Heavy rain lashed parts of the city on Monday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Calcutta will receive light to moderate rain in spells on Tuesday. The day is expected to be cloudy,” said H.R. Biswas, head of the weather section at the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore.

Wednesday will be cloudy, but the rain will be less intense, the weatherman said.

Some pockets of the city are prone to waterlogging even after a brief spell. “Some areas get inundated and commuting becomes a challenge, whether it is travelling to work or dropping my child off at school,” said a VIP Road resident.

The weather office said heavy rain was likely in South 24-Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Bankura, and Jhargram on Tuesday.

“An upper air cyclonic circulation lay over the northeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Myanmar coast. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the north Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours,” the weather bulletin said on Monday evening.