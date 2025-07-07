Blaze safety audits launched across markets; Civic body and fire services to assess preparedness

The fire services directorate and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) have begun inspecting city markets to strengthen fire safety mechanisms.

The first inspection was done at the New Market — also known as the SS Hogg Market — last week.

Most of the markets — there are over 50 KMC-run markets and several private ones — lack basic fire fighting equipment though thousands visit these markets every day to buy their daily groceries, vegetables, fish and meat, said officials.

Concerns about the lack of safety measures in markets had always existed, but they resurfaced following a fire at Orphangunge Market in Kidderpore on June 16, which gutted hundreds of shops.

“We have started inspections of the markets along with the KMC and police. The role of the fire services directorate will be to guide the KMC on the kind of fire safety mechanisms that can put in place at the markets,” said Ranvir Kumar, the director general of West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services.

“It may not be possible to implement the same safety measures in all markets. Depending on the specific conditions and feasibility, different approaches can be adopted for different markets,” said Kumar.

Metro reported on June 18 that many KMC markets in the city lacked fire fighting mechanisms.

At New Market, where a blaze broke out in 2011, fire extinguishers were the only tools available to respond to such emergencies.

A KMC official said the new complex of the market has an underground water reservoir, but there were no fire alarms or sprinklers.

Tarpaulin sheets were hung inside the fish and chicken range of the market. Outside the market, along Bertram Street, hawkers have hung tarpaulin sheets from the wall of the market.

At Gariahat market, goods were stacked on passages, staircase landings and staircases. Fire extinguishers were the only tools to combat a blaze at the market. Beside the shops and stalls, there are some quarters of KMC employees at the market complex.

There are 53 KMC markets, said a KMC official.

“We have already inspected New Market. The fire services directorate was given the map of the market. They have also toured the market and will suggest what measures are possible,” he said.

Many privately owned markets are also in a state of neglect, lacking adequate maintenance and safety infrastructure.

On July 2, this newspaper visited Manikatala market that is under private ownership. Barring few fire extinguishers, any other fire safety mechanism was not visible. Buckets supposed to remain filled with sand to douse a flame were filled with waste.

A KMC official said they were yet not sure whether the inspections will be extended to private markets.

Mayor Firhad Hakim had earlier said in the monthly meeting of councillors — held on June 25 — that the fire services will suggest the necessary measures to be adopted after the inspections and the KMC will create the infrastructure.

An official of the fire services directorate said they were exploring possibilities of setting up a reservoir in the markets, along with an alarm system.

“Some of the markets are very old and there is very little space available in the markets,” said the official.

Committee meeting

A committee headed by urban development minister Firhad Hakim to review the fire safety mechanisms in hotels, restaurants and public places will have its second meeting on Monday.

Following the meeting, a draft SOP (standard operating procedure) will be sent to the state government for its approval.

Once the SOP is approved hearings to decide the fate of rooftop restaurants, pubs and lounges — now closed — will begin.