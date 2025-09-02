BJP leader’s son arrested for alleged involvement in attack on state Congress office

BJP leader Rakesh Singh’s son was arrested on Monday for his alleged involvement in Friday’s attack on the state Congress headquarters.

Rakesh and his followers attacked the Pradesh Congress office in Calcutta, apparently to protest foul words used by a Congress leader in Bihar.

Police sources said a team went to arrest his son, Shivam alias Saheb, at his Ekbalpore residence on Sunday night but did not find him.

Shivam, in his 20s, in whose name a car allegedly used during the attack is registered, was arrested on Monday morning after he allegedly refused to cooperate with investigators.

“He refused to share the whereabouts of his father and there were inconsistencies in his statement. The car that was used in the attack is registered in his name. He was arrested on Monday morning,” said an officer of Entally police station, where a case has been registered.

Kolkata Police had started a case and arrested five persons so far, including Shivam. Rakesh remains at large. The police could not find Rakesh on Sunday but he gave a long interview to TV channel ABP Ananda standing in front of Eden Gardens.

The Congress office was ransacked and photographs of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi were defaced. A video of the incident was recorded, where the attackers did not attempt to hide their identities.

Rakesh circulated a video on social media on Monday, threatening Kolkata Police for arresting his son and said he would move court. “Kolkata Police have kidnapped my youngest son, Shivam. They misbehaved with my wife and daughter when they tried to protest. I am challenging Kolkata Police force for their illegal act, which will be taken up legally,” he said.

The arrested are known to be close to Rakesh. They were identified as Vijay Prasad Dhanuk, Santosh Kumar Rajbhar, Dibyendu Samanta and Anil Singh.

Rakesh has been arrested several times in the past for criminal activities, from violence and rioting to alleged involvement in possession and transportation of narcotics and psychotropic substances.