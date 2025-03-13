Biryani seller assaulted in New Town over unpaid food order, attacker on the run

A biryani seller in New Town was on Tuesday assaulted, allegedly by a local man who was refused 10 plates that he wanted to take without payment.

Ajay Sardar is accused of hitting the trader in the head with a cricket stump.

The trader, Rupam Biswas, was left bleeding from the head and was taken to hospital, police said. A case has been filed at Techno City police station.

A search is underway for Sardar, said an officer of the Bidhannagar police commissionerate.

The biryani shop is near the E Block gates of the Shapoorji Housing Complex in Action Area III of New Town.

Biswas said in his complaint that Sardar came to his shop around 3.30pm on Tuesday. Biswas had gone home for lunch then.

“He asked for 10 plates to be packed. When he refused to pay for the order, my employee refused to give him the food. He was enraged and threatened to destroy my shop. When he started vandalising the store, my staff called me. When I went there, he attacked me. He hit me with a (cricket) stump,” Biswas, 38, told Metro.

Biswas said he needed 17 stitches on his head. He alleged that Sardar flaunted his “political connections” and extorted money from local traders. “He has, in the past, taken biryani from my shop without paying,” Biswas said.

The police said they were scanning the CCTV footage. “The complainant and the accused knew each other," an officer said.