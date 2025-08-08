Birthday Treat

Pan-Seared Sausage

Ingredients

Bell pepper - 100g

Onion - 1 small

Garlic - 3 cloves

Sausage - 5

Chilli flakes - 1tsp

Oregano - 1tsp

Rosemary - 1tsp

Butter - 1tbsp

Mozzarella cheese - 10g

Method

l Cut the bell pepper and onion into thin slices

l Chop the garlic

l Cut the sausages in four pieces each

l Put a pan on medium flame and add the butter into it

l Once butter melts add the chopped garlic

l Once garlic turn light golden add the onion and bell pepper. Saute till onion is translucent

l Add the sausage pieces and wait for it to turn slightly golden

l Plate it and garnish with mozzarella

l Wait a little so that the cheese melts. Enjoy.

Chicken Cheese Roll-Up

Ingredients

Chicken breast - 250g

Mozzarella cheese - 50g

Cheese spread/ sauce - 20g

Salt and pepper - to taste

Panko - 70g

Egg - 2

Method

l Flatten the chicken breast till it’s thin and almost see-through

l Rub in salt and pepper on both sides of the chicken

l Whisk the eggs with salt and pepper and keep aside

lIn another bowl make a mixture of mozzarella cheese and cheese spread/ sauce

lPut this cheese mixture in the middle of the flattened chicken breast

lGently roll the chicken from both sides and cover the mixture

lSeal the ends with egg mixture

lRoll it in the egg first and then coat with panko ( press the panko so that it sticks to the body of the chicken roll up)

lRepeat last step again

lNow set it in the freezer for approximately two hours

lFry in hot oil for 15 minutes giving a break of two minutes after 10 minutes of frying

lServe hot with choice of dips

lEnjoy.



Spicy Veg Risotto

Ingredients

Mixed Bell pepper - 100g

Arborio rice - 110g

Onion - 1 small

Red sauce - 5tbsp

Rice wine - 60ml

Mushroom - 50g

Butter - 2tbsp

Oregano - 2tsp

Garlic - 5 cloves

Parmesan cheese - 50g

Chilli flakes - 1tsp

Salt and pepper - to taste

Parsley - for garnish

Method

lBoil the rice with ample water till rice is 80 per cent cooked. Set aside and do not throw away the water.

lChop the garlic, bell pepper, onion, and mushrooms and keep aside.

lIn a separate pan, add butter and then add chopped garlic.

lOnce golden brown, add the chopped onion.

lOnce onion turns translucent, add chopped mushroom and saute for five minutes on low flame

lAdd red sauce and the chopped bell peppers. Mix well.

lAdd salt, pepper, oregano, and chilli flakes.

lAdd the rice and the rice water together. Mix well and let it cook for two minutes.

lAdd the rice wine and stir well.

lAdd parmesan cheese.

lCook till rice is sticky.

lGarnish with chopped parsley. Serve hot.

Nutella Roll

Ingredients

Ingredients

Bread - 1 piece

Nutella - 3tbsp

Flour - 70 g

Milk - 5tbsp

Panko bread crumbs - 20g

Chocolate sauce - for garnish

Oil - for frying

Method

lFlatten the bread with a rolling pin.

lMix the flour and milk and make a thin slurry.

lSpread the Nutella thickly on the flattened bread and roll it tightly.

lSeal the bread roll with flour slurry.

lDip the roll in the flour slurry and roll it in panko.

lDeep fry in oil on high heat.

lGarnish with chocolate sauce and serve hot.



Red Velvet Cake (eggless)

Weight: 1 pound

Ingredients

Curd - 1/4 cup

Sugar - 1/2 cup

Flour - 1/2 cup

Baking powder - 1tsp

Vinegar - 1/2tsp

Salt - 1/2tsp

Butter - 1/4 cup

Cocoa powder - 1tbsp

Milk - 1/4 cup milk

Red food colour - 1 drop

Method

lPre-heat your oven to 180°C (350°F).Grease and line a small cake tin (6-inch).

lIn a bowl, whisk together butter and sugar until light and fluffy.

lMix in curd and whisk until smooth. Stir in the red food colour and mix well.

lIn another bowl, sift together flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, and salt.

lGradually add the dry mixture into the wet mixture, alternating with milk, mixing gently.

lJust before baking, stir in the vinegar and mix lightly (this helps the cake rise and become soft).

lPour the batter into the prepared tin. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the centre comes out clean.

lLet the cake cool completely before slicing.

Tip : You can frost it with cream cheese frosting for a classic red velvet finish or serve as is.



Ishita Dasgupta graduated from Institute of Hotel Management, Mumbai. L’Raytreat is a Satyajit Ray-themed café in BE Block, New Town