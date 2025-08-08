Birthday Treat

Pan-Seared Sausage
Ingredients
Bell pepper - 100g
Onion - 1 small
Garlic - 3 cloves
Sausage - 5
Chilli flakes - 1tsp
Oregano - 1tsp
Rosemary - 1tsp
Butter - 1tbsp
Mozzarella cheese - 10g
Method
l Cut the bell pepper and onion into thin slices
l Chop the garlic
l Cut the sausages in four pieces each
l Put a pan on medium flame and add the butter into it
l Once butter melts add the chopped garlic
l Once garlic turn light golden add the onion and bell pepper. Saute till onion is translucent
l Add the sausage pieces and wait for it to turn slightly golden
l Plate it and garnish with mozzarella
l Wait a little so that the cheese melts. Enjoy.
Chicken Cheese Roll-Up
Ingredients
Chicken breast - 250g
Mozzarella cheese - 50g
Cheese spread/ sauce - 20g
Salt and pepper - to taste
Panko - 70g
Egg - 2
Method
l Flatten the chicken breast till it’s thin and almost see-through
l Rub in salt and pepper on both sides of the chicken
l Whisk the eggs with salt and pepper and keep aside
lIn another bowl make a mixture of mozzarella cheese and cheese spread/ sauce
lPut this cheese mixture in the middle of the flattened chicken breast
lGently roll the chicken from both sides and cover the mixture
lSeal the ends with egg mixture
lRoll it in the egg first and then coat with panko ( press the panko so that it sticks to the body of the chicken roll up)
lRepeat last step again
lNow set it in the freezer for approximately two hours
lFry in hot oil for 15 minutes giving a break of two minutes after 10 minutes of frying
lServe hot with choice of dips
lEnjoy.
Spicy Veg Risotto
Ingredients
Mixed Bell pepper - 100g
Arborio rice - 110g
Onion - 1 small
Red sauce - 5tbsp
Rice wine - 60ml
Mushroom - 50g
Butter - 2tbsp
Oregano - 2tsp
Garlic - 5 cloves
Parmesan cheese - 50g
Chilli flakes - 1tsp
Salt and pepper - to taste
Parsley - for garnish
Method
lBoil the rice with ample water till rice is 80 per cent cooked. Set aside and do not throw away the water.
lChop the garlic, bell pepper, onion, and mushrooms and keep aside.
lIn a separate pan, add butter and then add chopped garlic.
lOnce golden brown, add the chopped onion.
lOnce onion turns translucent, add chopped mushroom and saute for five minutes on low flame
lAdd red sauce and the chopped bell peppers. Mix well.
lAdd salt, pepper, oregano, and chilli flakes.
lAdd the rice and the rice water together. Mix well and let it cook for two minutes.
lAdd the rice wine and stir well.
lAdd parmesan cheese.
lCook till rice is sticky.
lGarnish with chopped parsley. Serve hot.
Nutella Roll
Ingredients
Bread - 1 piece
Nutella - 3tbsp
Flour - 70 g
Milk - 5tbsp
Panko bread crumbs - 20g
Chocolate sauce - for garnish
Oil - for frying
Method
lFlatten the bread with a rolling pin.
lMix the flour and milk and make a thin slurry.
lSpread the Nutella thickly on the flattened bread and roll it tightly.
lSeal the bread roll with flour slurry.
lDip the roll in the flour slurry and roll it in panko.
lDeep fry in oil on high heat.
lGarnish with chocolate sauce and serve hot.
Red Velvet Cake (eggless)
Weight: 1 pound
Ingredients
Curd - 1/4 cup
Sugar - 1/2 cup
Flour - 1/2 cup
Baking powder - 1tsp
Vinegar - 1/2tsp
Salt - 1/2tsp
Butter - 1/4 cup
Cocoa powder - 1tbsp
Milk - 1/4 cup milk
Red food colour - 1 drop
Method
lPre-heat your oven to 180°C (350°F).Grease and line a small cake tin (6-inch).
lIn a bowl, whisk together butter and sugar until light and fluffy.
lMix in curd and whisk until smooth. Stir in the red food colour and mix well.
lIn another bowl, sift together flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, and salt.
lGradually add the dry mixture into the wet mixture, alternating with milk, mixing gently.
lJust before baking, stir in the vinegar and mix lightly (this helps the cake rise and become soft).
lPour the batter into the prepared tin. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the centre comes out clean.
lLet the cake cool completely before slicing.
Tip : You can frost it with cream cheese frosting for a classic red velvet finish or serve as is.
Ishita Dasgupta graduated from Institute of Hotel Management, Mumbai. L’Raytreat is a Satyajit Ray-themed café in BE Block, New Town