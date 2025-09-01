Beyond the bell: Teachers who shape lives and futures get awarded for humble act

For many teachers, their duty does not end with the bell — it carries on long after, in the lives they shape and the futures they build.

On Saturday, champion educators shared centre-stage with champion students at IIHM presents The Telegraph School Awards for Excellence 2025, 30th edition, in association with The Bhawanipur Education Society College, Adamas University and Exide.

The spotlight shone on teachers whose contributions aren’t measured in years served, but in empathy, understanding, and the tireless pursuit of excellence for every student. Here are their stories:

Keya Sinha

Director (academics),

National Gems Higher

Secondary School

Award: The Dr Mrs N.B. O’Brien Memorial Lifetime Achievement Award for a Teacher

In a career spanning nearly five decades, Keya Sinha believes her biggest learning has been the importance of bonding with students. “It’s my connection with them that helped me evolve as a teacher. I listen to them, hear their stories, spend time with them,” said the 72-year-old.

Sinha began teaching at 24. She joined Vivekananda Mission School Joka in 1978 as a founding member. “Initially, I was the vice-principal. As the school grew, we applied for affiliation. Later, I became the principal in the early 90s,” she said.

She left the school in 2010, and now serves as director (academics) at National Gems Higher Secondary School.

The award was presented by Denise O’Brien.

Darryl Christopher Christensen

Headmaster, The Heritage School

Award: The Dr Mrs N.B. O’Brien Memorial Lifetime Achievement Award

for a Teacher

At The Heritage School, students say “nothing escapes headmaster Sir’s eyes and ears.”

Known for his sharp discipline and passion for teaching history, Darryl Christopher Christensen has been a pillar at the school since 2009.

“Christensen knows history like the back of his hand and makes it memorable for students,” said Pradip Agarwal, CEO, The Heritage School.

When Christensen walked up to the dais, Barry O’Brien, trustee of The Telegraph Education Foundation, remarked: “The word ‘legend’ is used loosely these days, but here it fits perfectly.”

Manoj Ghosh

Headmaster, Ashoknagar Vidyasagar Bani Bhaban High School (HS)

Award: The Bhawanipur Education Society College Honour for an Educationist

When Manoj Ghosh took charge of this North 24-Parganas school in 2005, it had just 37 students. Today, it has grown to 1,600 — thanks to his relentless fight against child labour and child marriage.

Ghosh went door to door, convincing families to send their children to school. On Sundays, he held classes under trees in their neighbourhoods, knowing many students had to work during the week.

These families need the extra income, said Ghosh. Their mothers work as domestic helps, their fathers as rickshaw-pullers.

He tailored his approach to each child. For tribal students skilled in handicrafts, he made them team leaders who taught others, creating ownership and pride — and preventing dropouts.

“We cannot be complacent. If I stop, the numbers may decline again,” said the 59-year-old, who retires next year.

Loveleen Saigal

Principal, Birla High School

Award: The Bhawanipur Education Society College Honour for an Educationist

Loveleen Saigal began her teaching journey in 1987 at Loreto Day School, Elliot Road, as a history teacher. After 18 years with Loreto, she joined Birla High School in 2007, first as administrative coordinator, then headmistress of the junior school, and finally, principal in 2018.

An astute administrator and respected academic, Saigal leads with empathy. “There will always be problems on the table, but interpersonal engagement and an open-door policy with students and teachers make a difference,” she said.

“My students and teachers give me the strength and energy to continue.”